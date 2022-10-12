Why Should TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) Be In Your Portfolio?

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $244.68M, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The TGA stock price is -67.17% off its 52-week high price of $5.50 and 27.05% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Sporting -3.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the TGA stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 15.64%. Year-to-date, TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares have moved 9.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) have changed 5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 151.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.14%.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 12.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.43% with a share float percentage of 30.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransGlobe Energy Corporation having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $21.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 7.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.79 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 3.08 million shares of worth $11.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $1.77 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.