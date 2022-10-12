When Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Will Be A Good Investment?

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.20B, closed the recent trade at $22.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -2.37% during that session. The SNN stock price is -67.78% off its 52-week high price of $37.28 and 2.03% above the 52-week low of $21.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) trade information

Sporting -2.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the SNN stock price touched $22.22 or saw a rise of 6.21%. Year-to-date, Smith & Nephew plc shares have moved -34.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have changed -13.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.98 while the price target rests at a high of $35.73. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.42% from the levels at last check today.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith & Nephew plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.09%, compared to 2.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 16.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.60%.

SNN Dividends

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.04 at a share yield of 4.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.96% with a share float percentage of 8.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smith & Nephew plc having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuance Investments, LLC with over 10.97 million shares worth more than $245.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Nuance Investments, LLC held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fiduciary Management, Inc., with the holding of over 7.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.95 million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 5.73 million shares of worth $127.9 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $51.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.