United States Steel Corporation (X): What Makes The Stock Good?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 10.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.81B, closed the last trade at $19.45 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The X stock price is -101.8% off its 52-week high price of $39.25 and 15.63% above the 52-week low of $16.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United States Steel Corporation (X) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.4.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the X stock price touched $19.45 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, United States Steel Corporation shares have moved -18.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) have changed -18.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.46% from current levels.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United States Steel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.85%, compared to -8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.20% and -58.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.21 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.79 billion and $5.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.10% for the current quarter and -18.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.98% with a share float percentage of 78.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.98 million shares worth more than $904.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $852.73 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 7.5 million shares of worth $134.33 million while later fund manager owns 6.81 million shares of worth $256.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.