TuanChe Limited (TC): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.03M, closed the last trade at $5.10 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 10.99% during that session. The TC stock price is -7.65% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 72.16% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TuanChe Limited (TC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Sporting 10.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the TC stock price touched $5.10 or saw a rise of 7.1%. Year-to-date, TuanChe Limited shares have moved 80.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) have changed 59.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 20380.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78.50 while the price target rests at a high of $78.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1439.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1439.22% from current levels.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 133.94% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.9 million and $78.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -51.80% for the current quarter and -80.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between January 11 and January 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.51% with a share float percentage of 19.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TuanChe Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highland Management Partners 9 LLC with over 1.91 million shares worth more than $3.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 48298.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99010.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 5969.0 shares of worth $12713.0 while later fund manager owns 5782.0 shares of worth $12258.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.