Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP): What Is Good About Stock?

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $303.05M, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -471.62% off its 52-week high price of $12.69 and 23.87% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 406.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Sporting -4.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the LLAP stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 10.84%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corporation shares have moved -77.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) have changed -47.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -665.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -260.36% from current levels.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.60% for the industry.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.84% with a share float percentage of 69.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terran Orbital Corporation having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 22.29 million shares worth more than $102.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Beach Point Capital Management LP held 16.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., with the holding of over 13.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.86 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $2.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $1.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.