T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Investors To Make Money Again

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.28B, closed the recent trade at $135.15 per share which meant it lost -$2.0 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The TMUS stock price is -9.54% off its 52-week high price of $148.04 and 24.89% above the 52-week low of $101.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Sporting -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the TMUS stock price touched $135.15 or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, T-Mobile US Inc. shares have moved 18.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have changed -5.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that T-Mobile US Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.22%, compared to -26.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.70% and 188.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.90%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.02 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $20.18 billion and $20.79 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.80% for the current quarter and 1.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 1.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 56.47%.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.57% with a share float percentage of 89.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T-Mobile US Inc. having a total of 1,556 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.83 million shares worth more than $6.45 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.65 billion and represent 3.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 18.46 million shares of worth $2.49 billion while later fund manager owns 18.22 million shares of worth $2.46 billion as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.