Switch Inc. (SWCH) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.33B, closed the recent trade at $33.82 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The SWCH stock price is -0.83% off its 52-week high price of $34.10 and 31.99% above the 52-week low of $23.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the SWCH stock price touched $33.82 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, Switch Inc. shares have moved 18.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have changed -0.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.28, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.3% from the levels at last check today.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Switch Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.52 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $141.69 million and $159.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 5.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -71.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

SWCH Dividends

Switch Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.62% with a share float percentage of 102.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Switch Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.72 million shares worth more than $330.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 9.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $302.05 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 3.32 million shares of worth $102.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $89.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.