Small Cap Stock Amcor plc (AMCR) Is A Buy – Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.48B, closed the recent trade at $10.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The AMCR stock price is -27.22% off its 52-week high price of $13.60 and 1.22% above the 52-week low of $10.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amcor plc (AMCR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the AMCR stock price touched $10.69 or saw a rise of 4.13%. Year-to-date, Amcor plc shares have moved -10.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have changed -12.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.11 while the price target rests at a high of $14.36. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.93% from the levels at last check today.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amcor plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -12.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.17%.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 4.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.71% with a share float percentage of 48.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amcor plc having a total of 826 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 121.27 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 115.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 33.25 million shares of worth $354.5 million while later fund manager owns 23.89 million shares of worth $254.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.