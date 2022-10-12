Shares Of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) increased By 0.80% In A Month

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.42M, closed the recent trade at $1.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The KTTA stock price is -591.06% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 34.15% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 491.73K shares.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the KTTA stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved -28.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) have changed 0.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16,566.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.30% with a share float percentage of 16.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, K2 Principal Fund, L.P. held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 72937.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94818.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 53683.0 shares of worth $69787.0 while later fund manager owns 5931.0 shares of worth $5085.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.