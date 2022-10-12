Shares Of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Declined -19.03% In One Month

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 7.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.61B, closed the last trade at $62.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The ORCL stock price is -70.39% off its 52-week high price of $106.34 and 2.61% above the 52-week low of $60.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.07.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Sporting -0.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ORCL stock price touched $62.41 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Oracle Corporation shares have moved -28.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) have changed -19.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.87% from current levels.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oracle Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.43%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.90% and 5.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.47 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -47.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.13%.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 2.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.