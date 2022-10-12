Shares Of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Decreased By -21.01% In A Month

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.39M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -276.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 5.5% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 889.69K shares.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the SOLO stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 17.42%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -52.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -21.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.13.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -303.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -266.97% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.05%, compared to -1.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 405.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.77% with a share float percentage of 14.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.54 million shares worth more than $16.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 23.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.15% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $5.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.