Shares In Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) -71.85% Down, YTD

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) has seen 17.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.72M, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 53.88% during that session. The HPCO stock price is -1140.36% off its 52-week high price of $41.80 and 38.58% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

Sporting 53.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the HPCO stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 7.42%. Year-to-date, Hempacco Co. Inc. shares have moved -71.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) have changed -41.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 49120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 88.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hempacco Co. Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.