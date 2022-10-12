Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Shares Lost -$0.04 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $233.32M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.06% during that session. The RGTI stock price is -571.05% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 12.11% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Sporting -2.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the RGTI stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Rigetti Computing Inc. shares have moved -81.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) have changed -22.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -478.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -321.05% from current levels.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 123.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.65 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.15% with a share float percentage of 60.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigetti Computing Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 21.58 million shares worth more than $135.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Deer Management Co. LLC held 18.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EDBI Pte Ltd., with the holding of over 4.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.34 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $2.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $1.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.