Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Is Up 16.25%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) has a beta value of -0.41 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.24M, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 16.25% during that session. The RVPH stock price is -28.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.14 and 83.54% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Sporting 16.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the RVPH stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 9.55%. Year-to-date, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved 11.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) have changed 46.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -396.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.83% from current levels.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.16%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -158.30% and -150.00% for the next quarter.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.58% with a share float percentage of 19.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 1.2 million shares worth more than $2.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 7.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.