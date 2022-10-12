PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $8.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The PCT stock price is -85.52% off its 52-week high price of $14.99 and 38.86% above the 52-week low of $4.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting -1.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the PCT stock price touched $8.08 or saw a rise of 13.68%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved -15.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed -20.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.75.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.14%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and 16.70% for the next quarter.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.06% with a share float percentage of 76.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $233.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 9.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.65 million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $18.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $18.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.