Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): What Is Good About Stock?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.01B, closed the recent trade at $86.89 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The PM stock price is -29.45% off its 52-week high price of $112.48 and 4.65% above the 52-week low of $82.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.37.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the PM stock price touched $86.89 or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, Philip Morris International Inc. shares have moved -9.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have changed -12.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $106.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $86.00 while the price target rests at a high of $127.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.02% from the levels at last check today.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Philip Morris International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.77%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and -5.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.42 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 13.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.75%.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.08 at a share yield of 5.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.56% with a share float percentage of 76.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Philip Morris International Inc. having a total of 2,399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 131.03 million shares worth more than $11.37 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 99.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.67 billion and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 45.65 million shares of worth $3.96 billion while later fund manager owns 41.31 million shares of worth $3.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.