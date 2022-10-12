National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The NCMI stock price is -702.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.93 and 4.08% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 969.25K shares.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the NCMI stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 15.71%. Year-to-date, National CineMedia Inc. shares have moved -82.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have changed -55.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National CineMedia Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.84%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.80% and 320.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 131.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.77 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $41.24 million and $63.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.80% for the current quarter and 68.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.33%.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 24.79%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.81% with a share float percentage of 36.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National CineMedia Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 17.45 million shares worth more than $8.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Standard General L.P. held 21.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $0.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.