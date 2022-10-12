Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has a beta value of 3.59 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.14B, closed the last trade at $60.09 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The MTDR stock price is -12.8% off its 52-week high price of $67.78 and 44.27% above the 52-week low of $33.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the MTDR stock price touched $60.09 or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Matador Resources Company shares have moved 62.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) have changed 1.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.19.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Matador Resources Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.00%, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.00% and 124.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 82.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $766.17 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $781.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $390.51 million and $566.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 96.20% for the current quarter and 37.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 196.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 0.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.97% with a share float percentage of 99.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 461 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.97 million shares worth more than $952.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $658.17 million and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $171.09 million while later fund manager owns 3.19 million shares of worth $148.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.