Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Dropped -7.13% In One Month

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $943.34M, closed the last trade at $13.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The KURA stock price is -43.07% off its 52-week high price of $19.93 and 25.27% above the 52-week low of $10.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 882.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the KURA stock price touched $13.93 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Kura Oncology Inc. shares have moved -0.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have changed -7.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.69.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kura Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.66%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.00% and -8.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -16.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.93%.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.38% with a share float percentage of 104.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kura Oncology Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 6.64 million shares worth more than $106.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 9.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.55 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $33.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.86 million shares of worth $29.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.