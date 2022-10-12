Investor Confidence Dwindles After Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Shares Drop By About -2.65

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 6.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.00B, closed the last trade at $48.58 per share which meant it lost -$2.65 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The FTNT stock price is -53.05% off its 52-week high price of $74.35 and 2.49% above the 52-week low of $47.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Sporting -5.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the FTNT stock price touched $48.58 or saw a rise of 11.27%. Year-to-date, Fortinet Inc. shares have moved -32.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have changed -13.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $85.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.51% from current levels.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortinet Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.25%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.80% and 35.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.10%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $744.3 million and $811.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.70% for the current quarter and 38.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 81.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.48%.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.90% with a share float percentage of 86.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortinet Inc. having a total of 1,360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.0 million shares worth more than $4.65 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 42.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 57.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.95 billion and represent 36.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.48% shares in the company for having 20.04 million shares of worth $1.37 billion while later fund manager owns 14.85 million shares of worth $1.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 9.25% of company’s outstanding stock.