How Will Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $667.12M, closed the last trade at $6.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The RPAY stock price is -260.68% off its 52-week high price of $23.30 and -1.24% below the 52-week low of $6.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 731.45K shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the RPAY stock price touched $6.46 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, Repay Holdings Corporation shares have moved -64.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have changed -32.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.62.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Repay Holdings Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.39 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $44.44 million and $59.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.10% for the current quarter and 34.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 70.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.44%.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.46% with a share float percentage of 113.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repay Holdings Corporation having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 10.65 million shares worth more than $157.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.23 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 3.75 million shares of worth $55.39 million while later fund manager owns 3.39 million shares of worth $42.2 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.71% of company’s outstanding stock.