How Is The Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the last trade at $8.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The KD stock price is -525.0% off its 52-week high price of $52.00 and 2.52% above the 52-week low of $8.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Sporting -1.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the KD stock price touched $8.32 or saw a rise of 9.27%. Year-to-date, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares have moved -54.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) have changed -26.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.11 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.82% with a share float percentage of 72.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kyndryl Holdings Inc. having a total of 810 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.41 million shares worth more than $169.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.66 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 5.95 million shares of worth $49.48 million while later fund manager owns 5.28 million shares of worth $43.92 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.