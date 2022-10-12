How Is TechnipFMC plc. (NYSE: FTI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 8.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33B, closed the last trade at $9.33 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The FTI stock price is -4.39% off its 52-week high price of $9.74 and 41.37% above the 52-week low of $5.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the FTI stock price touched $9.33 or saw a rise of 4.21%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 57.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 2.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 162.96%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.80% over the past 5 years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.46% with a share float percentage of 101.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 60.47 million shares worth more than $468.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 32.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $248.96 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 27.3 million shares of worth $211.58 million while later fund manager owns 19.12 million shares of worth $128.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.23% of company’s outstanding stock.