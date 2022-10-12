Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (PIPP)

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.00M, closed the recent trade at $9.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The PIPP stock price is -10.21% off its 52-week high price of $11.01 and 2.7% above the 52-week low of $9.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.84K shares.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the PIPP stock price touched $9.99 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Pine Island Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 1.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) have changed 0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (PIPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.52% over the past 6 months.

PIPP Dividends

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.84% with a share float percentage of 58.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pine Island Acquisition Corp. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $10.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. held 4.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.64 million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $4.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $1.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.