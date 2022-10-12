Does Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $462.22M, closed the recent trade at $25.58 per share which meant it gained $1.24 on the day or 5.09% during that session. The GRIN stock price is -13.29% off its 52-week high price of $28.98 and 49.84% above the 52-week low of $12.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Sporting 5.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the GRIN stock price touched $25.58 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 35.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) have changed 1.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.19% from the levels at last check today.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.36 at a share yield of 13.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.61% with a share float percentage of 46.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $10.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eam Global Investors Llc, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.33 million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $2.39 million while later fund manager owns 95457.0 shares of worth $2.45 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.