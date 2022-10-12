Celcuity Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.54M, closed the recent trade at $10.35 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The CELC stock price is -92.56% off its 52-week high price of $19.93 and 53.53% above the 52-week low of $4.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29710.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.93K shares.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the CELC stock price touched $10.35 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Celcuity Inc. shares have moved -23.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have changed 21.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -160.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.24% from the levels at last check today.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celcuity Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.12%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.50% and 2.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -139.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

CELC Dividends

Celcuity Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.51% with a share float percentage of 93.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celcuity Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Commodore Capital, LP with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $9.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Commodore Capital, LP held 6.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frontier Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.57 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $2.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $1.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.