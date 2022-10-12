Cango Inc. (CANG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.48M, closed the recent trade at $2.55 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 12.83% during that session. The CANG stock price is -32.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cango Inc. (CANG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Sporting 12.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the CANG stock price touched $2.55 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Cango Inc. shares have moved 4.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) have changed 4.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.08 while the price target rests at a high of $19.08. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -648.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -648.24% from the levels at last check today.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cango Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,012.50%, compared to -5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.70% and -153.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -100.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.11%.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.93% with a share float percentage of 34.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cango Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 26.72 million shares worth more than $67.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Warburg Pincus LLC held 26.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 5.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.99 million and represent 5.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 57752.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 54799.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.