BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Shares Are Up 18.93% YTD

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $9.30 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The BTRS stock price is -16.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.85 and 57.53% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the BTRS stock price touched $9.30 or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, BTRS Holdings Inc. shares have moved 18.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have changed 31.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.15% from the levels at last check today.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BTRS Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.14%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.68 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $31.73 million and $34.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.70% for the current quarter and 37.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -258.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.80%.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.34% with a share float percentage of 97.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BTRS Holdings Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 28.37 million shares worth more than $263.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 17.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with the holding of over 14.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.41 million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $30.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $26.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.