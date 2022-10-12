Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Has Fallen -2.90%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82B, closed the last trade at $42.57 per share which meant it lost -$1.27 on the day or -2.90% during that session. The AXSM stock price is -69.09% off its 52-week high price of $71.98 and 51.54% above the 52-week low of $20.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.24.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Sporting -2.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the AXSM stock price touched $42.57 or saw a rise of 12.93%. Year-to-date, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have changed -31.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $210.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -393.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.13% from current levels.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.36%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.20% and -8.60% for the next quarter.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.29 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.50% over the past 5 years.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.59% with a share float percentage of 63.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.7 million shares worth more than $111.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.6 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $33.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $29.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.