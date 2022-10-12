Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.29M, closed the recent trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 8.05% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -145.34% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 39.13% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting 8.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the AUTL stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 7.47%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have moved -42.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed -3.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -459.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from the levels at last check today.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.61%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.20% and 38.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $300k and $404k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.70% for the current quarter and -38.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.10% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.01% with a share float percentage of 70.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 17.99 million shares worth more than $75.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 19.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Syncona Portfolio Ltd, with the holding of over 7.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.64 million and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $4.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.