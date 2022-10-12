ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s -9.07% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 14.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.14B, closed the last trade at $4.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -9.07% during that session. The ASX stock price is -76.79% off its 52-week high price of $8.15 and -5.86% below the 52-week low of $4.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 million shares.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Sporting -9.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ASX stock price touched $4.61 or saw a rise of 16.18%. Year-to-date, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares have moved -40.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have changed -18.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.56%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.08 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.53 billion and $5.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.10% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 127.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.20%.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.47 at a share yield of 10.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.77% with a share float percentage of 6.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 25.69 million shares worth more than $182.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 1.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 16.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.8 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 5.95 million shares of worth $30.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.37 million shares of worth $12.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.