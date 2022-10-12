Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the last trade at $19.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The ARNC stock price is -79.87% off its 52-week high price of $35.74 and 17.82% above the 52-week low of $16.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 907.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ARNC stock price touched $19.87 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Arconic Corporation shares have moved -39.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) have changed -27.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.75% from current levels.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.55% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -264.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.66%.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.27% with a share float percentage of 100.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Corporation having a total of 384 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.71 million shares worth more than $411.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 20.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.2 million and represent 11.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.62% shares in the company for having 7.82 million shares of worth $155.42 million while later fund manager owns 3.12 million shares of worth $62.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.