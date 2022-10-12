Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) investors to reap big returns again

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $685.58M, closed the last trade at $2.62 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -214.5% off its 52-week high price of $8.24 and 4.58% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ACHR stock price touched $2.62 or saw a rise of 14.94%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved -56.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -22.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.06%, compared to -4.30% for the industry.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.37% with a share float percentage of 43.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.17 million shares worth more than $31.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 5.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greycroft LP, with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.72 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 7.97 million shares of worth $24.54 million while later fund manager owns 4.89 million shares of worth $15.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.