An In-Depth Look At The Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 9.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.38B, closed the last trade at $8.07 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The TEVA stock price is -40.52% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and 15.99% above the 52-week low of $6.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the TEVA stock price touched $8.07 or saw a rise of 9.93%. Year-to-date, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have moved 0.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have changed -13.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.87% from current levels.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.55%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.78 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 110.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.25% with a share float percentage of 46.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 132.17 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.08 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.46% shares in the company for having 71.72 million shares of worth $539.31 million while later fund manager owns 20.0 million shares of worth $150.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.