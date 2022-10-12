An In-Depth Look At The Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.17M, closed the recent trade at $1.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The GALT stock price is -132.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.63 and 23.72% above the 52-week low of $1.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32549.999999999996 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 69.13K shares.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

Sporting -3.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the GALT stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -21.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) have changed -11.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 40.94.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.31%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and -75.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.30% over the past 5 years.

GALT Dividends

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.99% with a share float percentage of 19.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galectin Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $3.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.0 million and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 1.19 million shares of worth $1.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.