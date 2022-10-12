Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) has a beta value of -0.05 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.56M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -8.94% during that session. The ADN stock price is -348.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.04 and 49.55% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Sporting -8.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ADN stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 25.33%. Year-to-date, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have moved -68.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) have changed -28.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -556.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -123.21% from current levels.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.33%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 225.80%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 million for the current quarter.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.26% with a share float percentage of 69.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 4.14 million shares worth more than $9.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 8.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.07 million and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $1.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $1.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.