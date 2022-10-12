Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Falls -7.02%, Causing Bears To Lose

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $885.23M, closed the last trade at $9.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The ADEA stock price is -129.97% off its 52-week high price of $20.72 and 27.64% above the 52-week low of $6.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 606.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) trade information

Sporting -7.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ADEA stock price touched $9.01 or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, Adeia Inc. shares have moved -52.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) have changed -40.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.41 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.44% from current levels.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -129.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

ADEA Dividends

Adeia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 2.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.