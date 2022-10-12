AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the last trade at $20.83 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -38.02% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 45.27% above the 52-week low of $11.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the AHCO stock price touched $20.83 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved -14.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed 5.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.22% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AdaptHealth Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.63%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.70% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $724.22 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $744.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 134.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.94%.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.01% with a share float percentage of 106.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 13.82 million shares worth more than $221.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, OEP Capital Advisors, LP held 10.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 11.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.75 million and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $60.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.13 million shares of worth $34.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.