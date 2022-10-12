A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) has seen 16.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $9.94 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The ASZ stock price is 0.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.94 and 2.82% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the ASZ stock price touched $9.94 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II shares have moved 2.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) have changed 1.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.53% over the past 6 months.

ASZ Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.17% with a share float percentage of 93.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 11.49 million shares worth more than $114.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HGC Investment Management Inc. held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 5.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.75 million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $10.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.