9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Must Gain 93.99% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has a beta value of -1.83 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.97M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -11.11% during that session. The NMTR stock price is -615.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Sporting -11.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the NMTR stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 17.86%. Year-to-date, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -79.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have changed -25.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -900.0% from current levels.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 20.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.80% over the past 5 years.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.63% with a share float percentage of 28.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 15.0 million shares worth more than $8.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 5.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.38 million and represent 5.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 6.73 million shares of worth $4.03 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $1.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.