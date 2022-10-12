1.01% Gain Drives AMMO Inc. (POWW) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.65M, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The POWW stock price is -150.83% off its 52-week high price of $7.55 and 4.98% above the 52-week low of $2.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the POWW stock price touched $3.01 or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, AMMO Inc. shares have moved -44.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) have changed -22.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMMO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.75%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.60% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.59 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.48% with a share float percentage of 43.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMMO Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.9 million shares worth more than $17.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.67 million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.72% shares in the company for having 2.39 million shares of worth $7.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $6.58 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.32% of company’s outstanding stock.