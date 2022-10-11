Why Should We Buy Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 5.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.98B, closed the recent trade at $28.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The CMCSA stock price is -90.29% off its 52-week high price of $54.88 and -0.66% below the 52-week low of $29.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.63 million shares.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the CMCSA stock price touched $28.84 or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, Comcast Corporation shares have moved -42.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have changed -17.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.02% from the levels at last check today.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comcast Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.07%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.90% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.07 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 33.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.92%.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 3.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.62% with a share float percentage of 87.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comcast Corporation having a total of 2,916 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 399.36 million shares worth more than $18.7 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 319.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.95 billion and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 130.58 million shares of worth $6.11 billion while later fund manager owns 110.78 million shares of worth $4.35 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.