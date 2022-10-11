Why Invest In Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 20.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.25B, closed the last trade at $4.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The NU stock price is -185.31% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 24.01% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the NU stock price touched $4.29 or saw a rise of 16.05%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -54.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed -20.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 102.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.30 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -191.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.08% from current levels.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $908.87 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $985.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.09% with a share float percentage of 74.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 555.45 million shares worth more than $4.29 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 16.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with the holding of over 415.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 billion and represent 12.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 28.9 million shares of worth $108.07 million while later fund manager owns 20.0 million shares of worth $74.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.