Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Toast Inc. (TOST)?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) has seen 5.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.26B, closed the last trade at $16.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The TOST stock price is -316.0% off its 52-week high price of $69.93 and 29.15% above the 52-week low of $11.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toast Inc. (TOST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the TOST stock price touched $16.81 or saw a rise of 9.23%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc. shares have moved -51.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) have changed -21.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.03% from current levels.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.48%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $651.28 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $665.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.88% with a share float percentage of 72.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 40.64 million shares worth more than $883.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 13.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.44 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.47% shares in the company for having 24.0 million shares of worth $521.54 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $73.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.