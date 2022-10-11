Why Buy Stock In SentinelOne Inc. (S)?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.06B, closed the recent trade at $22.11 per share which meant it lost -$1.98 on the day or -8.22% during that session. The S stock price is -255.18% off its 52-week high price of $78.53 and 15.69% above the 52-week low of $18.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting -8.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the S stock price touched $22.11 or saw a rise of 22.67%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc. shares have moved -52.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) have changed -14.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.33%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.70% and -11.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 103.30%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.94 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -118.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.17% with a share float percentage of 71.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 34.65 million shares worth more than $761.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 16.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 27.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $595.88 million and represent 13.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 7.08 million shares of worth $155.57 million while later fund manager owns 5.73 million shares of worth $125.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.