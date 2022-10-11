Why Buy Stock In Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)?

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 6.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.43M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 14.99% during that session. The CYRN stock price is -1106.09% off its 52-week high price of $13.87 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.92K shares.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Sporting 14.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the CYRN stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 17.27%. Year-to-date, Cyren Ltd. shares have moved -80.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have changed -14.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.36 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -3.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.56% with a share float percentage of 29.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyren Ltd. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $8.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Warburg Pincus LLC held 20.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 90580.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 1.18% of shares outstanding.