When SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Will Be A Good Investment?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.33M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.48% during that session. The SPCB stock price is -364.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.30 and 10.71% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Sporting 8.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the SPCB stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, SuperCom Ltd. shares have moved -49.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have changed -31.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from current levels.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SuperCom Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.05 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.10% over the past 5 years.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.96% with a share float percentage of 6.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $44798.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61334.0 and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.