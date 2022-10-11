What Is So Great About Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)?

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $607.09M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -9.90% during that session. The BHG stock price is -952.75% off its 52-week high price of $9.58 and -10.99% below the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting -9.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the BHG stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 24.17%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -73.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed -44.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -339.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.87% from current levels.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.72%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and 20.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.81 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.80% for the current quarter and 62.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -648.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.20%.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.04% with a share float percentage of 73.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 218.21 million shares worth more than $421.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 34.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 79.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.07 million and represent 12.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 6.56 million shares of worth $12.66 million while later fund manager owns 4.75 million shares of worth $8.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.