Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Lower

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) has seen 7.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $916.49M, closed the recent trade at $36.78 per share which meant it gained $12.13 on the day or 49.19% during that session. The DICE stock price is -3.81% off its 52-week high price of $38.18 and 65.63% above the 52-week low of $12.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 422.67K shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) trade information

Sporting 49.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the DICE stock price touched $36.78 or saw a rise of 20.03%. Year-to-date, DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -2.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) have changed 8.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.23.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.01%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.90% and -43.20% for the next quarter.

DICE Dividends

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.51% with a share float percentage of 101.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DICE Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.21 million shares worth more than $204.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northpond Ventures, Llc, with the holding of over 3.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.31 million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $52.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $33.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.