Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Lower

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.26M, closed the last trade at $3.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The BIRD stock price is -960.13% off its 52-week high price of $32.44 and 7.52% above the 52-week low of $2.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/10/22 when the BIRD stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 10.79%. Year-to-date, Allbirds Inc. shares have moved -79.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) have changed -26.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allbirds Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.38%, compared to -8.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.77 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.50% for the current quarter and 25.20% for the next.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.81% with a share float percentage of 48.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allbirds Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $35.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 5.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.42 million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $15.17 million while later fund manager owns 2.2 million shares of worth $8.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.